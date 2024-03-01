Biden and Trump made visits to the Texas border. Here's the scene at Arizona's border

LUKEVILLE ― President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump made rival appearances at the Texas-Mexico border Thursday on a monumental day in the national debate over illegal immigration. But at the Arizona border, near Lukeville, a popular crossing point into the U.S., the scene was calm and void of people.

In Brownsville Texas, Biden met with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, front-line and local leaders to highlight the need for more agents and resources at the southern border.

“They desperately need more resources. More agents, more officers, more judges, more equipment in order to secure our border,” Biden said. “It's time for us to move on this. We can't wait any longer.”

He highlighted the need for more immigration judges to wade through the backlog of 2 million immigration cases. Currently, it takes five to seven years to get a decision on asylum claims, which Biden said was too long.

He mentioned the need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement. The agreement includes more than $20 billion for border security and would provide funding for increased border patrol staffing and funding for cities providing services to migrants, among other resources and policy changes.

In another Texas border town, former President Donald Trump met Thursday with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and members of the Texas National Guard in Eagle Pass.

Abbott has deployed National Guard troops to the Texas border under Operation Lone Star to crack down on illegal immigration, especially around Eagle Pass.

Trump and Abbott visited Shelby Park, a community park on the border that Texas state officials took over from the Border Patrol.

“Texas has done an amazing job,” Trump said in a news conference. “The operation they showed me is nothing less than incredible. And I’ll say this, it’s a military operation. This is like a war.”

What is happening at the Arizona border?

The number of migrants attempting to cross the Arizona-Mexico border began to rise in June, reaching historic peaks in December. That month, Arizona border agents apprehended on average about 2,900 migrants each day. A large number of them crossed through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

In January, Organ Pipe saw a large drop in migration at the border. By January, crossings had decreased to an average of 1,900 per day, still above the holding capacity for Customs and Border Protection facilities.

Last week, Arizona border agents processed 12,200 migrants, according to John Modlin, the chief patrol agent for Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.

This decrease was apparent in an oft-visited area just north of Lukeville, where migrants in large numbers have been known to wait for U.S. Border Patrol agents, but which on Thursday was void of people.

The only remnants of their presence were discarded clothes, food wrappers, electrolyte hydration bottles, and blackened dirt from bonfires they used to keep warm.

Up the dirt road from the border wall, past saguaros and organ pipe cactuses, U.S. Border Patrol agents and other federal agents brought a handful of migrants to a cluster of tents for field processing before taking them to the Ajo Station.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked a state bill that Abbott signed into law known as SB4. It allows state officials to prosecute migrants who cross between the ports of entry and magistrate judges to adjudicate their cases.

Arizona lawmakers introduced a similar law called the “Arizona Invasion Act” that would allow state officials to charge and prosecute migrants and for state magistrate judges to adjudicate their cases.

Republican lawmakers rammed the bill through the state House on Wednesday, skipping the public comment portion of the process. By doing that, they sent the bill to Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk, where a veto is certain.

Advocate: 'Don't believe the rhetoric' about immigrants

Laurie Cantillo, board chair of Humane Borders, criticized national rhetoric that describes the situation at the border as an “invasion.”

“Don't believe the rhetoric. Immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than people born in the U.S.,” Cantillo said. “We don't need more walls, bullets, dogs, and razor wire. We need more emphasis on helping people in need and quickly processing claims of asylum.”

She noted the human suffering driving people to cross into the United States.

“The border is heavily militarized and politicized, yet we don't hear enough about the human suffering in our own backyard,” Cantillo said, noting that families are fleeing violence, oppression and poverty.

She reiterated the benefits of immigration to the U.S. and the contributions that immigrants make to the economy.

Refugees and asylum seekers contributed almost $124 billion to the federal budget between 2005 and 2019, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Humane Borders monitors activity along the border and sends volunteers into the desert to search for migrants who are dead or in distress.

In partnership with the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office, Humane Borders maintains a database and death map about where migrants are dying and the frequency of their deaths.

In Arizona alone, the database recorded 4,177 deaths last year, including men, women and children.

