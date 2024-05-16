Biden and Trump to face off in debates

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to hold two debates this summer. The debates though are not expected to include a live audience.

It took just a matter of hours for the two men, who can’t agree on anything, to accept invitations for two dates and most things this election cycle the debate will be historic.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now, he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day pal,” said Biden.

Trump responded in a social media post saying “Just tell me when, I’ll be there. Let’s get ready to rumble!!!”

The first face-off will be on June 27th, hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The second hosted by ABC on September 10th.

“The people who are watching the most are more likely the people who’ve already made up their minds,” said Professor Todd Belt of George Washington University.

Political science professor Todd Belt is not ruling out that these debates could sway some voters.

Both the Biden and Trump team say this election will come down to who can move the country forward.

“The president said we want to make sure we don’t stand for the dark, revenge-based policies put forward by Republicans,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Trump is headed back to a New York courtroom Thursday as his criminal hush money trial resumes.

