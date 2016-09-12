Biden: Trump doesn’t speak for U.S., GOP

Vice President Joe Biden blasted Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during an interview with Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric.

“I spend more time … reassuring heads of state, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no.’ Trump doesn’t speak for the United States or the Republican Party on whether or not he’ll honor a NATO commitment in the Baltic states,” he told Couric.

The vice president continued, “When he says things like … ‘Well, Barack Obama is the the author of and he’s the founder of ISIS — well, everybody here knows that’s crazy, but you know, the urban legend in the Middle East … being spread by the Shia extremists out of Iran is that the United States really isn’t fighting ISIS. ‘We should go after the United States, they’re supporting ISIS.’”

Biden added, “He doesn’t understand his words. The words of a major party candidate have consequences.”