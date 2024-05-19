Biden-Trump debate should help candidates focus on serious issues, Democratic senator says

The one-on-one presidential debate format with no live audience will be better for the American viewing audience considering the presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump is an "agent of chaos" more interested in entertainment, Sen. Chris Van Hollen said on Sunday.

"I think this is an advantage to the American people," Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, told ABC's 'This Week'. "They want the candidates focused on issues, on the economy, on foreign policy. What Donald Trump likes is a carnival-like atmosphere. He's more of an entertainer than a serious debater on the issues."

In the last election cycle, the debate between then-President Trump and Joe Biden was filled with constant interruptions, chaos and an overall lack of order. At one point, Biden said "Will you shut up, man" after being interrupted by Trump.

Biden's campaign pushed for strict guidelines for the two one-on-one debates that the two major party presidential candidates agreed to, including no live audience during the June 27 showdown on CNN and shutting off microphones if a candidate goes over time. The second debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Sep. 10 on ABC, and the Biden campaign also has accepted a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS in either July or August.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden appear in the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at the Cleveland Clinic, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland.

Marc Lotter, a former 2020 Trump campaign aide, said Sunday on ABC that the debate format should actually be concerning for Biden, saying it will be "a challenge" for him to face Trump live in a one-on-one setting.

"Donald Trump gets up there two or three times a week and pontificates for 90 minutes," Lotter said. "Joe Biden rarely does an actual hard interview."

Trump has since called for additional presidential debates with Biden, as well as a showdown between his to-be-announced running mate and Vice President Kamala Harris. So far, just the two presidential debates are officially on the calendar.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Presidential debate format an 'advantage to the American people,' senator says