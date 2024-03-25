Biden trolls Trump for boasting about golf trophies: ‘Quite the accomplishment’

President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards last night on Sunday.

“Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Biden attached a screengrab of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social.

“It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!” Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

“A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!” Trump continued.

Biden’s post comes nearly two weeks after both presidents clinched their parties’ respective nominations and set their sights on the general election this November. The campaigns have revved up in recent weeks as they prepare for what’s expected to be a rematch between Trump and Biden.

The race is extremely close in head-to-head hypothetical rematches between the parties’ presumptive leaders. According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s national polling average, Trump leads Biden by only one percentage point in a head-to-head poll.

Trump’s lead grows to 1.9 percent over Biden in three-way hypothetical matches that also include independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has an average of 9.8 percentage points in hypothetical matchups.

The Trump campaign shot back at Biden in a statement criticizing his political opponent’s physical capabilities.

“Crooked Joe Biden is jealous because anything he does physically is an embarrassment— whether it is falling off his bike, whiffing on golf balls, or just generally falling on his ass in front of the world,” Trump’s spokesperson said.

The Hill reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.