Biden tops Trump by 4 points in Virginia poll

President Biden leads former President Trump, his likely general election rival, by four points in a Virginia poll that also showcased low favorability ratings for both candidates.

The survey conducted by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College and released Friday showed Biden would defeat Trump in Virginia 47-43 percent.

If Nikki Haley, Trump’s chief rival in the GOP presidential primary, won the nomination, she would defeat Biden 49-40 percent in Virginia, according to the poll.

A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showed different results nationally, however. According to that poll, Trump leads Biden by six points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, despite his legal woes.

But both Biden and Trump saw low favorability — 35 percent — favorability in the IPOR poll.

Biden also had an approval rating of 33 percent, down from 42 percent in May.

“When our poll in 2020 asked about former President Trump’s job approval, he had a 36% approval rating compared to incumbent Biden’s approval now of 33%,” IPOR Director David Taylor said. “His current approval is the lowest IPOR has seen since Biden took office, when his approval was 47% among Virginians.”

The survey was conducted with 705 Virginians between Feb. 11 and 19. It has a margin of error of 4.6 percent.

