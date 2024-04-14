Biden tells Netanyahu US would not take part in offensive response against Iran, media reports say

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran, according to reports on Sunday by CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israel attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1.

Speaking with Netanyahu late on Saturday, Biden suggested further response was unnecessary, and senior U.S. officials told their counterparts that the United States would not participate in an offensive response against Iran, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported.

John Kirby, the White House's top national security spokesperson, told ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday that the United States will continue to help Israel defend itself, but does not want war with Iran.

"We don't seek escalated tensions in the region. We don't seek a wider conflict," Kirby said.

