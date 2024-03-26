Biden: We will do all it takes to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge

President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed that the federal government would provide all the resources Baltimore needed to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it collapsed in the early hours of the morning. He said he plans to visit the disaster site and stressed that there was no indication that there was intentionality behind the devastating collapse.

“We’re going to send all the federal resources they need as we respond to this emergency. I mean all the federal resources — we’re going to rebuild that port together,” Biden said in the Roosevelt Room, before departing the White House for a trip to North Carolina.

“Everything so far indicates that this was a terrible accident,” he added. “At this time, we have no other indication, no other reason to believe there's any intentional act here.”



A container ship crashed into the bridge early Tuesday morning, causing the structure to crumble in a matter of seconds. The collision sent several vehicles traveling on Interstate 695 into the water, spurring a search for survivors in the Patapsco River and the closure of the Port of Baltimore.

Biden met with senior members of his team for a briefing on Tuesday, and directed officials to ensure all federal resources would be made available to assist in ongoing search and rescue efforts, according to the White House. White House officials remain in close contact with state and local authorities, and Biden will be briefed throughout the day.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg quickly arrived on the scene in Baltimore. And the U.S. Coastguard is leading the response at the port, alongside officials from the Federal Highway Administration, the FBI, Department of Transportation, the Army Corps of Engineers and state and local officials. Biden said six people are still unaccounted for.

“Our prayers are with everyone involved in this terrible accident, and all the families, especially those waiting for the news of their loved ones right now,” Biden said. “I know every minute in that circumstance feels like a lifetime.”

In 2023, when the I-95 bridge collapsed in Pennsylvania, Biden quickly visited the state and stood alongside Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. He took a helicopter tour of the damage and vowed it would be repaired and reopened within weeks, using it as an example of the urgent need for investment supported by his $1 trillion infrastructure law.



The Baltimore collapse is another test of the government’s ability to respond to infrastructure disasters, one that is likely to have a seismic impact on port operations and regional shipping for months, if not longer. It’s not yet clear how soon Biden will travel to Baltimore, though any plans likely won’t be announced until search and rescue efforts have concluded.

“I’ve directed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible,” Biden said.

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort,” he added. “It’s gonna take some time, but the people of Baltimore can count on us though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt.”