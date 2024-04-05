Biden surveys Baltimore bridge collapse, pledges support

US President Joe Biden speaks at the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Headquarters while visiting the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. Bruce Cotler/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US President Joe Biden again pledged federal support to rebuild the bridge that collapsed in Baltimore near Washington during a visit to the site on Friday.

A cargo ship rammed into one of the support pillars of the four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore harbour on March 26, causing it to collapse and killing six people.

Biden took an aerial tour to survey the wreckage on Friday.

"You know, from the air, I saw the bridge that’s been ripped apart. But here on the ground, I see a community that’s been pulled together," he said during a press conference.

"Our first is our priority to reopen the port. This is one of the nation’s largest shipping hubs. And it’s the top port in America both in importing and exporting of cars and light trucks -- the number one."

He said two channels had been cleared to allow for salvage work. A third channel for commercial traffic would open by the end of April while the full channel would open by the end of May, Biden added.

"We’re going to move heaven and earth to rebuild this bridge as rapidly as humanly possible. And we’re going to do so with union labor and American steel."

Those responsible for the collapse would be "held accountable to the fullest extent the law will allow," Biden added.

According to initial findings, there was a problem with the ship's power supply before the accident.

