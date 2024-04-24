Biden speaks out on Florida’s abortion ban; activist groups react

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — President Biden made a trip to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, with a big focus being the abortion battle brewing in Florida.

The President said Florida’s 6-week abortion ban is too restrictive. He focused a lot on women’s rights during this speech.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said abortion rights should be left up to each state.

The six-week ban is set to go into effect next week, and Biden took to the stage at Hillsborough Community College to talk about his viewpoints ahead of the 2024 Presidential election.

“For 50 years the court ruled there was a fundamental constitutional right to privacy, but two years ago that was taken away,” Biden said. “Let’s be real clear, there was one person responsible for this nightmare and he’s acknowledged it, and he brags about it, Donald Trump.”

Trump said earlier this month that he now thinks this decision belongs to each state, saying: “Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be.”

Biden made remarks firing back at Trump’s stance on abortion rights.

“He says it’s up to the states and this is all about state’s rights, but he’s wrong, the Supreme Court was wrong. It should be a Constitutional right in the federal Constitution, a federal right,” Biden said.

The six-week ban does include exemptions to save the life of the mother and for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, as long as they are terminated by the 15th week.

The new ban can still be overturned by voters this November with a Constitutional Amendment on the ballot.

Tuesday, activists on both sides of the issue weighed in.

“I think the vital part they are leaving out is that there is someone else involved,” said Andy Secola, with Students for Life Action. “They’re looking at two patients with abortion, they are ignoring the child as a patient.”

“We are really just advocating for some sort of right to privacy,” said Christina Diamond, CEO of Ruth’s List Florida. “And for people to make those very personal health decisions on their own without judgment and access when they need it.”

At least 60% of voters would have to approve Amendment 4 in order for it to pass.

Biden did make another stop and took off before 5 p.m.

