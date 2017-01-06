Biden signs desk drawer in ceremonial office

Vice President Joe Biden signs the drawer of the vice president's desk in the vice president's ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, as his wife Jill Biden watches. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden is signing his desk drawer at his ceremonial office to mark the final days of the Obama administration.

Biden joined his wife, Jill Biden, and staff members at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the ceremony. Bearing a black Sharpie, the vice president joked the signing "is to prove I was vice president."

He says his signature is joining some "fast company here," including former Presidents Harry Truman and George H.W. Bush.

Biden says serving as vice president has been "the great honor" of his life.