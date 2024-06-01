Biden shines a light on safety and equality for LGBTQ+ community at start of Pride Month

Same as last year, the Biden administration is recognizing the month of June as Pride Month, releasing an official proclamation from the White House, focusing on safety and equality for the LGBTQI+ community that spans beyond the United States.

"During Pride Month, we celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community," the proclamation reads. "We reflect on the progress we have made so far in pursuit of equality, justice, and inclusion. We recommit ourselves to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and around the world."

Pride is a celebration of the generations of LGBTQI+ people who have fought bravely to live openly and authentically.



Happy Pride, everyone! pic.twitter.com/ymwKomsJln — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2024

Elsewhere in the statement, "advancing equality for the LGBTQI+ community" is listed as being a top priority for Biden, who writes:

"I was proud to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving in the United States military. I signed historic Executive Orders strengthening civil rights protections for housing, employment, health care, education, and the justice system. We are also combating the dangerous and cruel practice of so-called “conversion therapy” and implementing a national strategy to end the HIV epidemic in this country. We ended the disgraceful practice of banning gay and bisexual men from donating blood. We are doing this work here at home and around the globe, where LGBTQI+ community members are fighting for recognition of their fundamental human rights and seeking to live full lives, free from hate-fueled violence and discrimination."

As The Washington Blade highlights, this proclamation comes on the heels of a new guide detailing federal resources, which a White House official said will cover “a number of key areas, including physical security, online safety, and targeted violence prevention” for the community.