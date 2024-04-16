Biden set to block Ambler mining road in Alaska wilderness

The Biden administration is preparing to reject a controversial road-building project need to mine major copper and zinc deposits in the remote Alaska wilderness, a move sought by native tribes, but one that would keep critical minerals needed for the U.S. clean energy transition out of reach.

In a final environmental analysis due out later this week, the Interior Department is expected to recommend a “no action” alternative, which would effectively kill the Ambler Road Project in its current form, according to two people with knowledge on the matter who were granted anonymity because it was not yet public. A record of decision explaining the administration’s stance is due 90 days after publication of the environmental impact statement.

If the Biden administration ultimately rejects the access road, its decision will likely be challenged by the state agency overseeing the project. And a rejection is sure to infuriate Alaska lawmakers who lobbied the administration to allow the road to be built.

The Ambler Road decision represents the latest challenge to President Joe Biden’s efforts to balance his climate goals, which require building out a domestic supply chain for the minerals needed to transition away from fossil fuels, while ensuring that the clean energy push he is spearheading will not negatively impact tribal communities. An earlier draft of the project’s environmental impact statement found that more than 30 tribal communities would face restrictions on subsistence hunting and fishing if the road were built — a key factor in the administration’s reasoning.

The 211-mile-long Ambler Road was initially approved under the previous administration, which issued a 50-year right-of-way permit to build the road just days before former President Donald Trump left office.