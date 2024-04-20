Biden sends message to China ― and working-class voters ― with tariff threat

WASHINGTON ― During his three-plus years in office, President Joe Biden has reversed Donald Trump's actions on immigration, climate and a long list of other areas.

Yet higher tariffs imposed on Chinese imports remain.

Not only has Biden left in place Trump's tariffs on some $300 billion of Chinese goods − this week, he threatened to triple a 7.5% tariff rate on China steel and aluminum to 25%.

The move appears as much about the 2024 election as economics, according to trade experts.

Biden is sending a signal to the United Steelworkers union − in an appeal to working-class voters − that he hears their complaints that China holds an unfair advantage in steel competition. And Biden is putting China on notice for what the Biden administration calls China's manufacturing overcapacity − producing more products, including steel, than its demand domestically or the world can absorb, flooding global markets at artificially low prices.

"Part of it is the '24 election and part of it is to signal to China that we are watching them carefully for the risks of overcapacity, not only in steel, but in other sectors," said Doug Rediker, a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the United Steel Workers Union at the United Steel Workers Headquarters on April 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Biden announced new actions to protect American steel and shipbuilding industries including hiking tariffs on Chinese steel.

China 'too large for the rest of the world,' Yellen says

Imports of steel from China account for only about 0.6% of total U.S. steel demand, meaning the higher tariffs wouldn't have a dramatic on the U.S. steel market. But administration officials have hinted that other potential trade moves could come targeting other sectors

The U.S. isn't taking "anything off the table" in response to China's overcapacity, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in a recent interview.

In Beijing last week, Yellen said said she relayed to Chinese leaders that the U.S. is worried China's "weak household consumption and business overinvestment" pose a "significant risk to workers and businesses" in the U.S. and world.

Yellen pointed to new technologies such as electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar panels as other areas that China is overproducing.

"China is now simply too large for the rest of the world to absorb this enormous capacity," Yellen said, adding that "we've seen this story before" in regard to steel.

"Over a decade ago, massive PRC government support led to below-cost Chinese steel that flooded the global market and decimated industries across the world and in the United States. I’ve made clear that President Biden and I will not accept that reality again," Yellen said.

Biden's United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, will conduct an investigation into China's trade practices in shipbuilding following a petition by United Steelworkers alleging that China is pursuing aggressive non-market policies that have allowed it to dominate the global market.

Biden, in speech this week at the United Steelworkers union's Pittsburgh headquarters, said if the investigation confirms "anti-competitive trade practices," then he will advise Tai to triple the tariff rates.

Biden's tariff push borrows from the trade playbook of Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee, who routinely raised tariffs on Chinese goods during his four years in office, igniting a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"It's one of the few areas of policy continuity between the Trump administration and Biden in terms of being pretty tough on China in relationship to trade issues," said Allen Carlson, associate professor of government at Cornell University and an expert on Chinese foreign policy.

Yet Biden is seeking to differentiate his tariff approach with his predecessor's, slamming Trump's campaign tariff proposals as "across-the-board tariffs on all imports from all countries that could badly hurt American consumers." Biden said Trump's tariff plan would cost the average American family an average of $1,500 a year.

"Trump simply doesn't get it," Biden said. "I'm not looking for a fight with China. I'm looking for competition, but fair competition."

Election year politics at play with tariff move

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (C), with Chinese Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min (R) and People's Bank of China Deputy Director Xuan Changneng, poses during the US-China Financial Working Group and the Economic Working Group, at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC on April 16, 2024.

The U.S. steel industry has been rattled by the planned $14.9 billion sale of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel − an iconic American brand for more than a century − to Japanese-based Nippon Steel Corp. Biden promised that U.S. Steel will remain American-owned in his remarks in Pittsburgh.

"That's going to happen, I promise you," Biden said.

Ahead of the November election, Biden is looking to improve Democratic performance with white working-class voters who lack college degrees, who have increasingly moved to the Republican camp in the Trump era.

Although several labor unions, including United Steelworkers, are again backing Biden, many rank-and-file union members have bucked leadership to support Trump in the last two elections.

"It's an election year. And being tough on China is an issue that plays well, actually, with both Republicans and Democrats," Carlson said. "And so, to me, I think this has probably as much if not more to do with domestic politics than it does to do with some sort of strategic approach to dealing with China's rise."

The price of Chinese steel exports is about 40% lower than the price of U.S. exports. The higher tariffs are designed to provide a "more level playing field against China's unfair trade practices" and protect American jobs in the steel industry, a Biden administration official said.

The higher tariffs would apply to Chinese steel and aluminum imports that aren't subject to a Trump-era 25% tariff still in place on certain steel imports.

Because Chinese imports account for less than 1 percent of steel in the U.S., the White House doesn't anticipate an impact on inflation, which has remained stubborn in recent months.

U.S. tariffs that come in response to another nation's trade practices are nearing the conclusion of a statutory four-year review. Any formal action to raise them would follow the review.

Amid Americans' lingering concerns about inflation, Biden has sought to make an economic case to working-class voters who both he and Trump are courting in key Midwest battleground states. On the campaign trail in Pennsylvania this week, Biden compared his "Scranton values" with Trump's "Mag-a-lago values"− casting the former president as an out-of-touch elitist who wants to cut taxes for the rich and didn't deliver on the manufacturing boom he promised.

And Biden is arguing that he, not Trump, is the president who has held China accountable.

Biden said his administration is "standing up against" China's overcapacity, revitalizing trade partnerships in the South Pacific and supporting peace and security in the Taiwan Straits. He recounted telling Chinese President Jinping Xi that advanced technologies made in the U.S. won't be sent to China because "you will use it for all the wrong reasons," undermining U.S. national security.

"For all this tough talk on China," Biden said, "it never occurred to my predecessor to do any of that."

