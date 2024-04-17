Biden Vows to Keep US Steel US-Owned as He Pushes China Tariffs

(Bloomberg) --

President Joe Biden vowed to keep United States Steel Corp. American-owned and called for higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as he sought to woo union workers ahead of November’s election.

“US Steel has been an iconic American company for more than a century. And it should remain a totally American company — American-owned, American-operated by American union steelworkers, the best in the world,” Biden told a crowd of union members Wednesday at the headquarters of the United Steelworkers in Pittsburgh.

“And that’s going to happen, I promise you,” Biden added.

The union is strongly against a bid by a Japanese company, Nippon Steel Corp., to acquire US Steel for $14.1 billion, and the president last month ratcheted up his opposition as well.

Ahead of his remarks, a steelworker shouted out to Biden, “Let’s keep US Steel in America!” to which the president responded “guaranteed.”

Shares of US Steel fell 1.3% at 2:50 p.m. in New York, after earlier touching an intraday low of $39.20.

The USW has endorsed Biden, although his Republican rival, Donald Trump, also has support among the union’s rank and file.

The new tariffs — also part of a series of steps to shore up the American steel sector and woo its workers ahead of November’s election — would impose new 25% levies on certain Chinese steel and aluminum products.

The tariffs would be applied as part of an ongoing review, while the US also launches a formal probe into China’s shipbuilding industry.

--With assistance from Jack Ryan and Jacob Gu.

