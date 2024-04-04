Biden Says Future Military Support Depends On Israel Trying To Protect Civilians, Aid Workers

President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that future U.S. military support will depend on whether Israel takes concrete steps to prevent harm to civilians and humanitarian workers in Gaza – the first time that the president has essentially threatened to condition aid to its strongest ally in the Middle East during the six-month offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

In a call with the prime minister, the first since March 18, Biden said that the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “unacceptable” and that Israel must announce and implement “measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers,” according to a readout from the White House.

“He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”

