Biden is running a 'losing campaign strategy': Charlie Hurt

As tensions rise amid the upcoming 2024 presidential race, panelists on "The Big Weekend Show" weighed in on both candidates' differing approaches to talking with voters across the nation in preparation for Thursday's debate.

"When was the last time you saw Joe Biden at a campaign rally? He doesn't do them. This is not normal," Fox News Contributor Charlie Hurt said on "The Big Weekend Show." "Donald Trump is the only one who's actually campaigning right now… The Biden campaign can sit here and try to claim that there's some dark vision and that he's going to be a dictator, the truth is that they're basically asking people to sort of, disregard their own eyes [and] what they see."

"They see a guy who is funny, who's engaged and most importantly, is talking about issues that they care about and that affect them. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is calling half the country racist... This is insane and it’s a losing campaign strategy," Hurt said.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 22: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Liacouras Center on June 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Earlier today Trump delivered remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference in Washington DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Former President Trump, who held a rally at Temple University this weekend, has been on a swing state tour interacting with voters before the upcoming debate .

"We have all these people screaming questions, and I look forward to the debate. I think if [Biden] prepares, he'll be fine and then he'll forget it within about an hour after preparing. So we'll see what happens," Trump told Fox News’ Alexis McAdams in Philadelphia on Saturday. "[People] want hope. There's no hope with this guy. Biden is the worst president we've ever had."

This year marks an election anomaly for the United States’ presidential race, as Biden and Trump will debate without a live audience in front of Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, moderators for the CNN debate.

"This is an unfair environment… It reminds us, as we see with the president going to Pennsylvania and New Jersey and New York, that Trump's not afraid of that, that he's going to face that anyway, because that's really what the presidency is. The world is unfair. Life is unfair. Everyone. The Democrats are unfair… If you want a president who can face the difficulties, get things done… Trump's for you," Fox News Contributor Tammy Bruce added.

President Biden and former President Trump.

Online commentators and other influencers have started to weigh in, offering predictions and support for either of the candidates.

"Biden is not going to be able to keep up… It’s gonna be bad," radio host Charlamagne tha God said on "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast.

Musician Kid Rock, model Amber Rose, rapper Waka Flocka, and actors Dennis Quaid and Jon Voight are among some of the celebrities who have vocalized their support for Trump.





