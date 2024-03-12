Biden requests increase in next year’s NASA budget

The Biden Administration’s requested that the 2025 fiscal year budget for NASA is $25.4 billion dollars, a 9% increase over this fiscal year.

During this afternoon’s State of NASA, Administrator Bill Nelson said, “Our work to return humanity to the Moon and then onward to the red sands of Mars that goes on.”

The 2025 NASA Budget request includes: $7.6 billion for the Artemis Campaign, $4.3 billion for Space Operations, including the International Space Station, and $2.4 billion for the agency’s Earth Science Program.

Nelson spoke about the need for continued bipartisan support. The agency is seeking less funding in other areas like commercial low-earth orbit development and space technology.

But NASA is already seeing a return on investment there.

Ken Bowersox, the Associate Administrator for Space Operations said that two new spacecraft will fly to the International Space Station this year.

Boeing’s Starliner will launch with Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on its first test flight with crew, and Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spacecraft will fly on its first demonstration mission.

Nelson also said, “Our direction is the same as always, onward and upward.”

