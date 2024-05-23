Biden pushes to stop fentanyl trafficking ahead of senate vote

WASHINGTON (KETK) — In the nation’s capital, Senate Democrats are planning to force a vote on a border security on Thursday. The bill was defeated in both the house and senate earlier this year.

A small portion of the comprehensive “Border Act” which addresses fentanyl trafficking was touted by President Biden in an effort to build public pressure to push it through.

“It’s critical and lives depend on it at the end of the day,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of national Drug Control Policy said.

Gupta said President Biden has been calling on Congress to provide critical resources to crack down on the deadly drug.

“Congress needs to act to make sure the states like Texas are having the best possible cutting edge technology, the workforce down there to secure our border, to protect the country,” Gupta said.

The legislation would provide more resources like drug detection machines to scan vehicles that may be transporting fentanyl.

“More than about 90% of the fentanyl that comes through comes through the commercial legal ports of entry, and hardly 5% of soil is being scanned for deadly drugs,” Gupta said.

Research shows fentanyl is the world’s deadliest opioid causing more than half of overdose deaths in the US.

“In rural communities, as ravaged as much as any urban community when it comes to the deadly drug, fentanyl, that’s killing Americans. I mean, we’re losing an American every 5 minutes around the clock, 300 a day, almost,” Gupta said.

The Biden administration believes this package could bring billions of dollars to the border crisis, but first both parties must meet in the isle.

“They’ve got to do the job, they’ve got to do their job and deliver on this critical issue for the American people. We do not have time to waste. This legislation will deliver significant policy changes,” Gupta said.

