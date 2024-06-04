Can Biden pardon Trump? No, that power applies only to federal offenses | Fact check

In a May 30 Facebook post, “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary shared a video of himself on Fox News Network’s “The Five” discussing former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial and President Joe Biden.

“What Biden should do is pardon Trump the moment he gets convicted of any of those charges,” O’Leary wrote in the caption of the video.

Some users appeared to believe Biden could pardon Trump.

"He can only help himself by pardoning Trump of any wrongdoing & try to be presidential & win over some brownie points with the undecided," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "If Biden were so inclined to pardon Trump for his non crimes, everyone would see through it due to his constant lie filled rants regarding Trump."

Conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly shared a similar take that day in a radio interview and on Facebook, where he posted, "Biden could immediately perform an act of great public service by issuing a full pardon to Donald Trump."

President Joe Biden's authority to pardon covers only people convicted of federal crimes.

US Constitution lays out presidential pardon powers

Trump was convicted May 30 on all 34 counts for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Trump is also the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 election.

The U.S. Constitution states that presidents can grant clemency only for “offenses against the United States.” That means a president’s authority is limited to federal offenses, the Department of Justice explains in an FAQ on its website.

"The president’s authority to grant clemency is limited to federal offenses and offenses prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia in the name of the United States in the D.C. Superior Court," the site says. "An offense that violates a state law is not an offense against the United States. A person who wishes to seek a pardon or a commutation of sentence for a state offense should contact the authorities of the state in which the conviction occurred."

Trump’s hush money case was prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and was tried in the New York State Supreme Court, which means it would be outside Biden's authority to grant a pardon even if he wanted to.

John Moscow, a New York lawyer who formerly worked in the Manhattan district attorney’s office, confirmed to USA TODAY that Trump can't get a presidential pardon.

“The United States is a sovereign, but so too is each state. The president can pardon a violation of federal law but not a violation of state law,” Moscow said. “The governor of New York has the power to pardon a person convicted in and by the state.”

Trump will be sentenced July 11, a date that falls between his first presidential debate against Biden and the Republican National Convention, where he is slated to officially become the party’s nominee. He could go to prison, but it's not clear whether or when that would happen.

USA TODAY reached out to O’Leary and O’Reilly but did not receive an immediate response from either.

Our rating: Missing context

The implied claim is wrong. Biden cannot pardon Trump because it is a state-level case in New York. Presidents have the power to pardon only federal offenses.

