Biden to pardon LGBTQ service members convicted over sexual orientation

June 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will pardon LGBTQ military service members who were convicted of crimes because of their sexual orientation, affecting thousands of veterans.

"Today, I am righting a historical wrong by using my clemency authority to pardon many former service members who are convicted simply for being themselves," Biden said in a White House statement.

"Our nation's service members stand on of freedom and risk their lives in order to defend our country. Despite their courage and great sacrifices, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

The military formally banned gay sex under the Uniform Code of Military Justice Article Act 125 in 1951. That policy continued in the Pentagon until President Barack Obama and Congress struck it down in 2014 in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Those convicted of violating the act lived with being dishonorably discharged from the military branches since, even though openly LGBTQ service members are allowed to serve following an Obama-era repeal of the separate "don't ask, don't tell" policy."

Biden plans to extend the pardon service members who meet eligibility requirements for convictions spanning from 1951 until 2013.

The process, however, will not be automatic with service members instead required to apply for a certificate of pardon that would allow them to change their discharge status.

If approved, veterans who receive pardons will gain access to benefits that they lost as a result of their convictions.

"This is about dignity, decency, and ensuring the culture of our armed forces reflect the values that make us an exceptional nation," Biden said.

"We have a sacred obligation to all of our servicemembers -- including our brave LGBTQ+ service members: to properly prepare and equip them when they are in harm's way, and to care for them and their families when they return home."

The decision comes at the tail end of LGBTQ Pride Month and ahead of Biden's debate with former President Donald Trump on Thursday.