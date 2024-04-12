Biden Nominates Heather M. Cahoon to Board of Trustees of Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation

The White House on Thursday announced President Joe Biden has nominated Heather M. Cahoon (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes) to the Board of Trustees of the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation.

Cahoon is a federal Indian policy scholar and associate professor of Native American Studies at the University of Montana. She is also the Founder and former Director of the American Indian Governance and Policy Institute, a Native-led research entity and independent think tank that provides tribal nations in Montana with in-depth research and analysis of tribal policies.



Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Click here to sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.



In 2015, Cahoon was named the University of Montana’s first Elouise Cobell Land and Culture Institute Scholar, a title reserved for faculty who are continuing Cobell’s legacy of working for justice and equity for American Indians and tribal communities. Cahoon has held gubernatorial appointments with the Montana Ambassadors and the Montana Board of Crime Control’s Youth Justice Council.



In addition to her policy research and teaching, Cahoon is also an award-winning poet and the author of “Horsefly Dress” and “Elk Thirst.” She is from the Flathead Reservation in western Montana.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net