Biden nominates Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino to be next Minnesota federal judge

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated to be Minnesota's next federal judge a longtime federal prosecutor whose resume includes complex international sex trafficking cases and the recent prosecution of GOP operative Anton Lazzaro.

Biden selected Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino to replace Wilhemina Wright, who retired earlier this year and was once in the running for the U.S. Supreme Court. The president picked Provinzino from a shortlist of candidates sent by Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and gathered by a judicial selection committee chaired by former Minnesota Appeals Court Judge Lucinda Jesson.

"She's had a lot of experience in leadership and has a very good heart, which is always good in a judge, as well as the experience to do the job," Klobuchar said in an interview.

Provinzino was born and raised in St. Cloud and has spent her entire legal career in Minnesota, where she has been a federal prosecutor since 2010. Last year, she received the Attorney General's David Margolis Award — the top award given by the Justice Department to its employees — for Exceptional Service for prosecuting a Thai-based international sex trafficking conspiracy that victimized hundreds of women.

Provinzino was also one of three prosecutors who secured a guilty verdict last year in the teen sex trafficking trial of Lazzaro, a businessman and former Republican activist who was later sentenced to 21 years in prisons on charges involving five 15- to 16-year-old girls he paid to have sex with him.

"The fact that she has that experience taking on those complicated cases from money laundering to sex trafficking is going to be very helpful," Klobuchar said. "I think it's a good case for me to make with my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee that she most definitely has this experience that you need to be a federal judge."

Provinzino served as a law clerk for Eighth Circuit Judge Diana Murphy from 2003 to 2004 and worked as an associate at Robins Kaplan LLP before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. Her education includes a J.D. from Yale Law School, a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University and a B.A. with honors from Lewis and Clark College.

Klobuchar called Provinzino "the right person for this moment" and noted that all Minnesota judicial nominees while Klobuchar has been in office have passed with bipartisan support. That will be crucial if Provinzino hopes to be confirmed before the November general election.

"I will find a way to get her confirmed," Klobuchar said.