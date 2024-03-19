WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and congressional leaders announced Tuesday that they had reached a government funding deal, signaling the close of a months-long saga that featured numerous shutdown threats.

Now it appears likely that there will be a brief government shutdown over the weekend with little impact on services or federal workers, as lawmakers prepare to release the final appropriations bills.

"We have come to an agreement with Congressional leaders on a path forward for the remaining full-year funding bills," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "The House and Senate are now working to finalize a package that can quickly be brought to the floor, and I will sign it immediately."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a separate statement that negotiators reached a deal on spending for the Department of Homeland Security, which had become a flashpoint over the weekend, "which will allow completion of the (fiscal year 2024) appropriations process." He said the bill will be released for consideration "as soon as possible."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, lawmakers announce government funding deal