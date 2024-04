TechCrunch

OpenAI is facing another privacy complaint in the European Union. This one, which has been filed by privacy rights nonprofit noyb on behalf of an individual complainant, targets the inability of its AI chatbot ChatGPT to correct misinformation it generates about individuals. Rather more importantly for a resource-rich giant like OpenAI: Data protection regulators can order changes to how information is processed, so GDPR enforcement could reshape how generative AI tools are able to operate in the EU.