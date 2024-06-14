Biden issuing executive order on supply chain resiliency efforts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday is issuing an executive order formalizing a White House council on supply chain resilience and mandating a comprehensive report by the end of the year, officials said.

The council made up of cabinet departments and other key officials first met in November 2023 as part of the administration's efforts to improve supply chains upended by the COVID pandemic and address inflation.

The order seen by Reuters requires the council to conduct a supply chain review of industries critical to national or economic security every four years and complete the first report no later than Dec. 31.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)