Biden issues a rare statement on his son’s criminal trial

President Joe Biden on Monday issued a rare public statement on the criminal trial of Hunter Biden, stressing that he would not get involved in the matter legally or politically but conveying his affection for his son.

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” the statement read. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us.”

“As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength,” Biden added.

The statement from the president came as Hunter Biden’s trial on gun charges got underway in Delaware, and a second over tax-related charges is slated to begin in California later this year. Hunter Biden is facing three criminal counts of buying a gun while being addicted to crack-cocaine and lying about it on an official form. Three of Hunter Biden’s exes, including his brother Beau’s widow (who Hunter also dated), may be called to testify. Prosecutors allege that Hallie Biden, Beau’s widow, found Hunter Biden’s gun and threw it away.

The first family spent time together in Rehoboth over the weekend, with Hunter Biden seen biking with the president on Saturday. And first lady Jill Biden showed up to the Wilmington courthouse unannounced. According to reporters on the scene, Hunter Biden joked that he got her a “special event” for her birthday when he greeted her.



Biden aides have continued to be worried how the trial of his son would impact the president emotionally and mentally. Multiple aides told POLITICO last month that Biden has expressed fears that his son might go to prison.

The president has stayed apprised on his son’s case from the beginning, often by talking with Hunter Biden directly. The two men speak every day, sometimes multiple times a day and that is expected to continue through the trial.