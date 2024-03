TechCrunch

The compliance deadline for the six tech giants regulated under the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) expired yesterday. Which means Alphabet/Google, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance/TikTok, Meta and Microsoft are now under active assessment by EU enforcers. The bloc will monitor whether they're abiding by DMA requirements to deal fairly with business users of their regulated core platform services and meeting other legal requirements in areas like data portability, platform interoperability and user choice.