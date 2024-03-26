Biden, Harris to talk healthcare in Raleigh and contrast their policies to the GOP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Raleigh Tuesday to speak about their administration’s vision for affordable and accessible healthcare and contrast it with that of Republicans, according to White House leadership.

Biden and Harris will speak on the “importance of healthcare for American families” and “lay out their vision for an America where healthcare is a right and not a privilege,” Christen Linke Young, senior advisor to the President, told The News & Observer.

Young said this is in contrast with the Republican party and what she called its aim “to roll back the Affordable Care Act, to cut trillions of dollars from healthcare programs that Americans rely on and just make it much harder for Americans to get the healthcare that they need.”

The Affordable Care Act was passed into law in 2010 under the Obama Administration. It expanded the Medicaid program, which provides health insurance to low-income individuals, added Medicare benefits and created the federal Marketplace, which provides subsidies to those who qualify to help lower health insurance costs.

The Biden Administration has touted its record on health policy in recent weeks, pointing to its passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, which includes provisions to lower prescription drug costs for people with Medicare and reduce federal drug spending, according to KFF. It has also highlighted record-breaking enrollment in the federal marketplace and initiatives to fund women’s health research.

This is one of many trips by the Biden Administration to the state in recent months, pointing to the importance of North Carolina in the upcoming presidential election in November.

Most recently, Biden was in Raleigh in January to talk about his administration’s latest investments in expanding high-speed internet access in the state. Harris was in Durham in March and announced federal money to help women- and minority-led businesses.

As for the GOP, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Greensboro a few days before North Carolina’s presidential primary election on March 5.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also held a rally in March, but she has since dropped out of the race for president.

The GOP and Trump’s vision

Young said Biden and Harris will speak on the healthcare policies within the Republican Study Committee’s 2025 budget proposal released on Wednesday.

The proposal by the RSC — which is composed of 80% of Republicans in the House, including every member of House leadership — includes changes to Medicare and Medicaid.

It also calls for raising the age to qualify for Social Security. These proposals point to the viewpoint that the GOP may take on these issues should they hold the reins next year.

Trump, the GOP’s presumptive nominee, has faced questions on his stance on healthcare following an interview with CNBC where he suggested reforming “the bad management of entitlements” such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Trump’s campaign said he was referencing “cutting waste,” and not the programs, according to The Washington Post.

A news release by the House committee’s chairman, Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma congressman, says that the RSC proposal focuses on addressing the “federal spending problem” and starting to pay down debts.

The news release says that over 10 years the plan cuts spending by $16.7 trillion and reduces taxes by $5.3 trillion. The federal deficit is projected to grow to $1.8 trillion in 2025.

Social Security and Medicare also face insolvency over the next decade, meaning these programs may not have enough money to pay full benefits promised to taxpayers.

RSC proposals

Various changes are made to federal programs. In terms of Social Security, the plan dubbed the “Fiscal Sanity to Save America” calls for “modest adjustments to the retirement age for future retirees to account for increases in life expectancy” and for lowering some benefits for people making more money.

The RSC plan also calls to end Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug prices and throws support behind legislation that says life begins at conception. It also supports a bill giving rights to embryos, which could place in vitro fertilization on uncertain ground.

In terms of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which are jointly funded by the federal government and the states, the plan appears to lower federal funds allocated to states.

The Republican plan suggests implementing Medicaid block grants, through which states receive federal Medicaid funding, irrespective of states’ actual costs, according to the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy. This would mean moving away from the current system under which the federal government covers a pre-established share of Medicaid and CHIP costs.

This would move the federal share in costs of these two programs closer to 50%, says the report. This ensures that states focus spending on “spending on mandatory benefits for vulnerable populations “ and not optional services, according to the report.

In North Carolina, the federal government currently covers about 66% of costs for the Medicaid non-expansion population and 75% under CHIP. It covers 90% of Medicaid coverage costs for the expansion population.

North Carolina in March signed Medicaid expansion into law, expanding eligibility based on income for hundreds of thousands of people.

Medicare, under the GOP proposal, would shift to a “premium support model” under which beneficiaries could purchase private insurance or traditional Medicare.

The RSC budget proposal is almost 200 pages and includes various other propositions.