Biden-Harris kick off women's coalition

Mar. 3—MANCHESTER — The Biden-Harris campaign launched a New Hampshire women's coalition during a house party in Manchester on Friday.

Pat Kalik hosted the event and said she first became involved politically at the behest of her son who was volunteering for Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean in 2003.

She has recently been working at party phone banks on behalf of Democratic candidates .

"I think this level of engagement really does make a difference," Kalik said.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the shifting ground over abortion rights should be a wakeup call to all women voters.

"There's no question that under the Trump Administration women were under attack constantly, and most notably, Trump takes credit for having eliminated Roe v. Wade, in his words having finally put that to rest; that is a very, very dangerous and slippery slope," Soucy said.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., videotaped a welcoming message.

The event marked the beginning of Women's History Month and first lady Jill Biden spoke at a campaign stop in Georgia, another battleground state.

Plans are for Mrs. Biden to also talk to female voters in the swing states of Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin.

The Biden-Harris campaign is expected to run ads targeting women through November.

The Trump campaign highlighted last week's killing of a Georgia college coed as proof the former president would do more to protect women than the incumbent.

"The horrifying murder of Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal immigrant is every woman's worst nightmare, and Joe Biden's policies have turned our nightmare into reality," said Trump Campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Women want a president who will secure our nation's borders, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and build an economy that helps hardworking families thrive."

