Biden-Harris Administration finalizes national drinking water standard. What to know

The Biden-Harris Administration today issued the first-ever national, legally enforceable drinking water standard to protect communities from exposure to harmful per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals."

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to deadly cancers, impacts to the liver and heart, and immune and developmental damage to infants and children according to the national Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This final rule represents the most significant step to protect public health under EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap.

The rule will reduce PFAS exposure for approximately 100 million people, prevent thousands of deaths, and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses, according to the protection agency.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan joined White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory to announce the final standard today at an event in Fayetteville, North Carolina. In 2017, area residents learned that the Cape Fear River, the drinking water source for 1 million people in the region, had been heavily contaminated with PFAS pollution from a nearby manufacturing facility.

“Drinking water contaminated with PFAS has plagued communities across this country for too long,” said Regan in a Wednesday statement from the EPA. “That is why President Biden has made tackling PFAS a top priority, investing historic resources to address these harmful chemicals and protect communities nationwide. Our PFAS Strategic Roadmap marshals the full breadth of EPA’s authority and resources to protect people from these harmful forever chemicals."

In October 2021, President Biden announced a government-wide action plan to accelerate plans to combat PFAS pollution and Regan launched EPA’s PFAS Roadmap, which the agency has held to thus far. In December 2023, the EPA released its second annual report on PFAS progress.

In addition to today’s final rule, the agency announced nearly $1 billion in newly available funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help states and territories implement PFAS testing and treatment at public water systems and to help owners of private wells address PFAS contamination.

The funding is part of a $9 billion investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help communities with drinking water impacted by PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and the largest national investment to date tackling PFA pollution, the EPA stated.

An additional $12 billion is available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for general drinking water improvements, including addressing emerging contaminants like PFAS.

“It is unacceptable that toxic PFAS chemicals are infiltrating water systems in New York and across the nation,” said Senator Gillibrand in a statement. “I’m grateful that the EPA has heeded my call and for the first time is setting enforceable limits on toxic, cancer-causing PFAS chemicals contaminating our drinking water. My Protect Drinking Water from PFAS Act helped lay the groundwork for EPA to set these unprecedented limits and provided direction for the new national standard

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: EPA sets first national limits on PFAS in drinking water