Biden does not rule out debate with Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday appeared open to debating Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after Trump challenged the Democrat to debates "anytime, anywhere, anyplace."

"It depends on his behavior," Biden said.

The comment, made to reporters as he departed Washington for Philadelphia, meant that he did not rule out debating Trump before the presidential election on Nov. 5.

In presidential election years the Commission on Presidential Debates usually organizes and stages three debates. In the 2020 contest between Biden and Trump, the two men debated twice but a third encounter was canceled.

Two years ago the Republican National Committee voted to pull out of the commission's debates, following complaints from Trump about the timing of the events, debate formats and the selection of moderators.But on Wednesday Trump posted a challenge to Biden on his Truth Social media platform.

"It is important for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate issues that are so vital to American, and the American people," Trump wrote. "Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!"

Trump refused to participate in any debates when he had challenges to the Republican presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell)