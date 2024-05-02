Biden declares major disaster area in 11 Ohio counties hit by deadly tornadoes

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Ohio on Thursday in response to the March tornadoes that tore through several central Ohio counties.

Eight tornadoes struck central Ohio on March 14, leaving three people dead and 24 injured. The most powerful tornado struck Indian Lake in Logan County.

Biden ordered federal assistance for Ohio's recovery efforts.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine previously declared a state of emergency in 11 counties. DeWine requested the disaster declaration and federal assistance on March 29.

The declaration means federal money will be available to people affected in the 11 counties:

Auglaize County

Crawford County

Darke County

Delaware County

Hancock County

Licking County

Logan County

Mercer County

Miami County

Richland County

Union County

Affected residents can apply for temporary housing and home repair grants and low-cost loans for property losses not covered by insurance and other programs to help them recover from the disaster, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents can apply for assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-FEMA or using the FEMA app.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio tornadoes: Biden declares disaster, orders federal assistance