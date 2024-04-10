Biden ‘considering’ request to drop Assange prosecution

Supporters of Julian Assange wear masks as they demonstrate in Naples, Italy, last month. The WikiLeaks founder is fighting extradition from the UK to America - CIRO FUSCO/SHUTTERSTOCK

Joe Biden is “considering” a request to drop Julian Assange’s prosecution after judges ruled that the WikiLeaks founder could have grounds to appeal his extradition to the United States.

Mr Assange, who was charged with multiple counts of espionage in 2019, has been imprisoned in HMP Belmarsh for almost five years as an extradition battle plays out in the courts.

Earlier it was reported that the US government could offer the Australian a plea deal, having repeatedly argued that he compromised intelligence sources around the world when WikiLeaks released almost half a million documents on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Asked about a request from Australia that he end the prosecution of Mr Assange, the US president told reporters at the White House: “We’re considering it.”

In March, the High Court dismissed most of the legal arguments against Mr Assange’s extradition. However, it said the Biden administration must issue various assurances – including that Mr Assange will not face the death penalty.

Stella Assange speaks to the media and supporters of her husband, Julian, after the High Court adjourned the decision whether to grant him permission to appeal against the US extradition order, pending assurances from America - ANADOLU

The White House has until early next week to make those assurances. Otherwise, the judges ruled that Mr Assange will have grounds to appeal.

A British judge ruled in 2021 that the publisher should not be extradited because of the risk he could commit suicide in a US prison, but this was overturned on appeal.

There were signs last month that the US stance was beginning to soften amid reports that officials were drawing up a plea deal with Mr Assange’s lawyers.

Possible mishandling charge

Under the terms of the agreement, he would plead guilty to mishandling classified information, The Wall Street Journal reported. The charge carries a lighter sentence than espionage.

Mr Assange would be able to plead remotely, removing the need for him to appear in a US court, and time served in Britain would count towards his sentence – potentially meaning his release could be imminent.

As recently as February, the US justice department claimed that information released by Mr Assange via WikiLeaks had compromised intelligence sources across the globe, many of whom have “disappeared”.

His lawyers argue that he has been the subject of a politically-motivated prosecution by the US in retaliation for publishing embarrassing state secrets.

