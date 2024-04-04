Biden campaign invests heavily in North Carolina

Out of all the states Joe Biden lost in 2020, North Carolina had the closest margin. Just 75 thousand votes separated him and Donald Trump.

This time around, the Biden campaign is going hard in the Tar Heel state, investing millions of dollars, and opening 10 field offices, including one in Uptown, with the goal of flipping the state from red to blue.

Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to the new office on West Trade Street near CMPD Headquarters. She greeted dozens of local Democrats inside.

“You know we’re winning this election, right?” Harris told the group.

It’s easy to see the Biden campaign’s investment in the state.

This is the Vice President’s second visit to North Carolina in two weeks and the fourth of the year. The Biden campaign is on air advertising as part of a $30 million ad buy. Right now, President Joe Biden’s opponent, Donald Trump, doesn’t appear to have any campaign offices or ads on NC stations. There aren’t any known visits to NC planned for the coming weeks yet either.

Political expert Chris Cooper said that shows the differences in the two campaigns.

“The Biden campaign is really conducting a campaign like Obama did in 2008; they’re saying it is about things like field offices,” Cooper said. “I think Trump is saying no; it’s about hitting as many people as possible with big events and big media buzz.”

Cooper said to expect to see Biden and Harris often, especially in places like the Democrat-dominated Mecklenburg County, where their base is and where turnout has to be high.

“I think they’re going to continue to come back,” he said. :I think before too long, we’ll be doing stories about what their favorite Cookout order is and what they think about Biscuitville. I think we need to get used to seeing Biden and Harris in the state of North Carolina.”

RNC officials told reporters last week that the Trump campaign and RNC plan to open field offices and hire staff over the coming weeks, but no specific details were shared about locations.

