Biden blocks release of special counsel tapes

Joe Biden has blocked the release of audio recordings of his interviews from a special counsel probe into his mishandling of classified files.

Special counsel Robert Hur's report this February called the US president's age and memory into question.

Republicans have demanded the release of the recordings of his interviews with the president, an action resisted by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Mr Garland is likely to be held in contempt of Congress over the move.

This is a developing news story. More updates to follow.