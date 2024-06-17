Biden blasts Trump as convicted felon as general election season heats up
Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri, Tim Miller, former spokesperson for the RNC joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to President Biden and his campaign kicking their attacks up against former President Trump, reminding the voters that their opponent has been found guilty of 34 felonies, and still awaits trial for allegedly mishandling classified information, and trying to overturn an election he lost.