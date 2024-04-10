Biden blames Trump for Arizona's 'extreme and dangerous' abortion ban
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban still on the books in the state is enforceable, a bombshell decision that adds the state to the growing lists of places where abortion care is effectively banned. President Biden quickly condemned the decision, and he blamed Trump for the ban. The Morning Joe panel discusses.