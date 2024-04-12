Hear what this Biden ‘super-voter’ predicts for the 2024 election
President Joe Biden won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020, becoming the first Democrat in 28 years to take the southern state. No county voted in Biden’s favor by a bigger margin than Clayton County, where the president’s fanbase is now baffled and frustrated by his waning popularity. CNN Senior National Correspondent Miguel Marquez visited Clayton County to hear from Biden “super voters” in the swing state.