Biden to Baltimore: 'We're going to stay with you as long as it takes' after bridge collapse
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden spoke about the federal response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after it was hit by a cargo ship overnight. Biden said the federal government will pay for the cost of rebuilding the bridge and said, "The people of Baltimore can count on us ... to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."