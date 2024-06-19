Biden approves federal funding for May 10 tornado victims. Here's how to apply to FEMA for help

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden declared the storms and tornados that blasted through the capital area on May 10 to be a major disaster, allowing federal funding for people who were affected.

"The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Leon County," the release from FEMA said. "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

It added: "Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties."

Additional funding may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted through further damage assessments, the release said.

If you were affected by the May 10 storms, here's what to do.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

"Homeowners and renters in Leon County who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on May 10 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance," FEMA said in an email. "Disaster assistance can include financial help with immediate needs, temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses."

You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, you can use the FEMA app (iOS | Android), or you can call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

What do I need to apply for FEMA assistance?

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Can I get FEMA assistance if I have insurance?

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, the agency said.

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: FEMA applications open for Tallahassee Florida tornado victims