Biden approves disaster, assistance for Nebraska Panhandle’s wintry storms in early April

President Joe Biden has granted a major disaster declaration for early April wintry storms that impacted eight counties in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Biden on Friday approved the disaster declaration and unlocked federal assistance to help with recovery from the April 6 and April 7 storms, at Gov. Jim Pillen’s request. The thunderstorms developed into freezing rain, snow and strong straight-line winds. Damages totaled at least $10.5 million in initial reports, mainly for downed power lines and power poles.

The counties approved for assistance are: Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Garden, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff and Sioux.

“Some residents in the impacted areas were without electricity for up to a week,” a May 6 release from the Governor’s Office stated. “Other storm impacts included closed highways, downed trees and some damage to local buildings and equipment.”

Andrew Meyer of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is overseeing the western Nebraska operations. He is also overseeing FEMA assistance in eastern Douglas and Washington Counties following an Arbor Day tornado outbreak.

Biden approved a similar disaster declaration and federal assistance following that storm.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofits, to help with emergency work and repairing or replacing damaged facilities.

