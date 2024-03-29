Biden approves $60M emergency fund following collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
One common thread runs between Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun's departure and the death knell for GE next week: Jack Welch. Veteran financial journalist Allan Sloan notes that of the CEOs Welch mentored, four succeeded while 13 failed.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
Today's homebuyers need to earn six figures to comfortably afford a typical US home — an 80% jump from 2020.
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
X.ai, Elon Musk's AI startup, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-to-distant future ("in the coming days," X.ai writes in a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 -- at least judging by the benchmark results and specs that X has published.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The White House revised the race and ethnicity category to better serve an increasingly diverse America, it says. Here's what that means.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
It’s rather common to hear women’s basketball players grew up without watching the game they aspired to play at the highest level. But that's changing, and the extra exposure should have a huge impact on the next generation.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Up next: North Dakota, which will hold its Democratic primary on March 30.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
Not every contestant who makes it far in their respective "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" journeys wants to be the next season’s lead.