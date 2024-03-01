Biden administration says to finalize SAF climate model revisions within weeks

(Reuters) - The Biden administration will finalize revisions to its climate model for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstocks in the coming weeks, a White House official said.

"The Administration is committed to getting this right – to both reflect the latest science and create new economic opportunities through SAF production – and plan to finalize updates in the coming weeks," the official told Reuters.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)