Biden administration announces protection for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday during the DACA 12th Anniversary event in the East room of the White House in Washington, D.C., where he announced a process to allow undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to apply for legal residency. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

June 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it would allow certain undocumented immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens to stay and work in the United States legally, expanding rules previously reserved for immediate families of military members.

"Today, I am announcing a common sense fix to streamline the process for obtaining legal status for immigrants married to American citizens who live here and have lived here for a long time," Biden said during a ceremony at the White House.

"For those wives or husbands and their children who have lived in America for a decade or more but are undocumented, this action will allow them to file the paperwork for legal status in the United States, allow them to remain with their families in the United States," the president added.

To be eligible, noncitizens must have lived in the United States for at least 10 years as of June 17 and be legally married to a U.S. resident, the White House said in a statement.

The administration said all spouses who qualify for the program will have three years to apply for permanent residency. During that time they will be allowed to remain with their families in the United States and be eligible for work authorization for up to three years.

President Joe Biden speaks to DACA recipient Javier Quiroz Castro on Tuesday following his introduction at the DACA 12th Anniversary event in the East room of the White House in Washington, D.C., where Biden announced a "common sense fix to streamline the process," allowing immigrants married to American citizens to obtain legal status. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

"This new process will help certain noncitizen spouses and children apply for lawful permanent residence -- status that they are already eligible for -- without leaving the country," the White House said. "These actions will promote family unity and strengthen our economy, providing a significant benefit to the country and helping U.S. citizens and their noncitizen family members stay together."

Tuesday's announcement came on the 12-year anniversary of DACA, which Biden referenced during his speech.

First lady Jill Biden, with President Joe Biden, delivers remarks during Tuesday's DACA 12th Anniversary event in the East room of the White House, where she said "Joe is helping our country reach for the dream of America." Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

"A few days ago, we marked the 12th anniversary, taking care of Dreamers that President Obama and I put in place," Biden said. "These young people known as Dreamers, Hispanics, South Asians and more who came to America as children only know America as their home."

"We're a much better and stronger nation because of Dreamers," Biden added as he announced the "new measures to clarify and speed up work visas."

First lady Jill Biden delivers remarks Tuesday during the DACA 12th Anniversary event in the East room of the White House in Washington, D.C., calling the administration's action to streamline the process for immigrants to obtain legal status an "action our nation needs to thrive." Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

"It doesn't require any fundamental change in our immigration law," Biden said. "There's already a system in place for people we're talking about today. But the process is cumbersome, risky and it separates families under the current process."

The president said the action, allowing families to stay together as they apply for permanent residency, will go into effect "later this summer."

President Joe Biden is welcomed during the DACA 12th Anniversary event in the East room of the White House in Washington, D.C., where he said "we're a much better and stronger nation because of Dreamers." Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

The White House said that it believes those who will be eligible for the program have lived in the United States for an average of 23 years and that it will provide protection for approximately half a million people married to U.S. citizens and about 50,000 noncitizen children younger than 21 whose parent is married to a U.S. citizen.

Additionally, the White House announced that individuals including recipients of protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as Dreamers, who have graduated with a degree from an accredited U.S. higher learning institution and received an offer of employment from a U.S. employer in a related field to receive work visas more quickly.

"Recognizing that it is in our national interest to ensure that individuals who are educated in the U.S. are able to use their skills and education to benefit our country, the Administration is taking action to facilitate the employment visa process for those who have graduated from college and have a high-skilled job offer, including DACA recipients and other dreamers," the White House said.

"Joe is doing what he always does -- leading the way with compassion and experience -- taking the action our nation needs to thrive," first lady Jill Biden said Tuesday. "Today, Joe is helping our country continue reaching for the dream of America."

The move also comes after Biden earlier this month issued new more stringent asylum rules at the U.S. border that angered some Latino advocates and prompted a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.