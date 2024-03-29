Biden admin. approves Maryland's $60M emergency request to rebuild collapsed bridge

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Navigation staff observe the damage resulting from the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation said Thursday approved $60 million to aid with rebuilding. Photo by David Adams/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/UPI

March 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has approved Maryland's request for $60 million in emergency federal funding to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed earlier this week after a cargo ship struck the structure.

Maryland had made the request Thursday, with the Department of Transportation stating the quick release Emergency Relief funds were made available to the state within hours.

The department described the funds as "a down payment toward initials costs" with additional Emergency Relief program funding to be made available as rebuilding continues.

"The federal emergency funds we're releasing today will help Maryland begin urgent work, to be followed by further resources as recovery and rebuilding efforts progress," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"President [Joe] Biden has been clear: the federal government will do everything it takes to help rebuild the bridge and get the Port of Baltimore back open."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the $60 million is to pay for initial mobilization, operations and debris recovery from the collapse site.

"This initial emergency relief request is needed for our immediate response efforts, and to lay the foundation for a rapid recovery," he said in a statement.

The bridge collapsed early Tuesday after a cargo ship lost power and crashed into one of its pillars. Six people were killed in the incident. The collapse has halted all maritime transport to the United State's ninth-largest port, the effects of which could disrupt the U.S. supply chain for weeks.

The bridge was also an important roadway, with more than 30,000 vehicles crossing it daily.

Following the incident, Biden told reporters during a press conference that he has directed his team to "move heaven and earth" to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge "as soon as humanly possible."

"We're going to work hand in hand to support Maryland, whatever they ask for," he said. "And we're going to work with our partners in Congress to make sure the state gets the support it needs."

He added that his intention is for the federal government to pay the entire reconstruction cost and that he expects Congress to support him.

Federal officials have told Maryland lawmakers that an early estimate to rebuild the bridge is at least $2 billion.

It was unclear how much time would be necessary to reconstruct it, but Biden acknowledged it won't be completed any time soon.

"This is going to take some time," he said. "And the people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt."

"We're not leaving until this job gets done."

Buttigieg told reporters during the press conference that there is about $950 million available in the emergency relief account, but there is also "a long line of needs and projects behind that."

"We may be turning to Congress in order to help top up those funds. But that shouldn't be a barrier to the immediate next few days beginning to get the ball rolling," he said.