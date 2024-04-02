Bid awarded for storm sewer replacement project in SW Jamestown

Apr. 1—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council on Monday, April 1, unanimously approved awarding a bid for the second phase of the 96-inch storm sewer replacement project in southwest Jamestown.

The bid was awarded to CC Steel at $1.5 million. Other bids included Crow River Construction, more than $1.6 million; KPH Inc., over $1.8 million; and Scherbenske Inc., more than $1.9 million.

A bid from Flatland Enterprises was not opened because the company failed to provide a contractor's license with the bid, which is required by North Dakota Century Code.

CC Steel was the general contractor for the first phase of the project.

The first phase included repairing a 96-inch stormwater pipe last year near Applebee's. Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of the pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

The second phase of the project consists of replacing the storm sewer with 96-inch pipe going north from 25th Street Southwest to the east of U.S. Highway 281 and toward Interstate 94.

The City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Park Construction Co. for more than $460,000 to expand the inert landfill.

Park Construction was the low bidder for the project. Other bids included Craig Bardson Excavating Inc., more than $505,000; Scherbenske Inc., over $510,000; Comstock Construction, more than $676,000; Gladen Construction, about $677,000; J.D. Kraemer Enterprises, over $694,000; and Strata Corp., over $1 million.

A bid from another company was not opened because it did not acknowledge an addendum for the bid.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved:

* the rental of a tractor to pull the new sludge applicator for the sewer department. The mayor and city administrator also were authorized to sign the agreement. The low bid was Central Sales at $125 per hour with a 100-hour minimum. If Central Sales sells the tractor, the city will award the bid to the next bidding dealership, which is Valley Plains Equipment at $130 per hour.

* awarding a bid to Border States paving for more than $3.4 million for the 2024 Seal Coat, Patching, Construction & Reconstruction District #24-41. The district includes northeast Jamestown.

* the appointments of Dennis Gransee and John Zvirovski to serve as members of the Forestry Committee to fill three-year terms to expire in April 2027.