Bicylist killed, another injured after being struck by Mercedes in Taunton

TAUNTON — A 76-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon on North Walker Street in Taunton after he and another bicyclist were struck by a motor vehicle, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said.

The man who was killed has been identified as Donald MacManus of Seekonk, the DA's office said.

MacManus and a 72-year-old Attleboro man were riding their bicycles along North Walker Street at around 2:25 p.m. when a 2009 Mercedes Benz driven by a 62-year-old Mansfield man struck both bicyclists.

MacManus was rushed to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Attleboro man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of significant trauma to his lower extremities.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, was interviewed by police and did not appear to be intoxicated, the DA's office said.

Although the investigation will remain ongoing during the coming days and weeks, the driver was cited Thursday for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and will be summonsed into court at a later date set by the Taunton District Court Clerk's Office, the DA's office said.

The potential defendant has a right to a a Clerk Magistrate hearing, at which time the magistrate will determine if probable cause exists to criminally charge him, the DA's office said.

Because he has not officially been charged criminally yet, his identity will not be released at this time, the DA's office said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Bicyclist Donald MacManus of Seekonk struck and killed in Taunton