Bicyclist struck and killed while riding on Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County

LAWRENCE TWP. – A 44-year-old Xenia man who was riding a bicycle on Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County was killed Friday night after being struck by a car, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Bicyclist Bartholomew James Kosins Snow was traveling southbound on the highway in the left lane at 10:05 p.m. when he was struck by a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kyle M. Sisson, 24, of Powhatan Point. The bicycle then traveled off the left side of the road into the median, the patrol said.

Snow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office. Sisson did not sustain any injuries.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, Bolivar Fire Department, Ohio Department of Transportation and Performance Towing also assisted at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

