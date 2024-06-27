Bicyclist struck and killed on Placer County highway in early-morning crash, CHP says

A bicyclist was killed early Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a pickup truck north of Colfax on Highway 174, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The bicyclist, in his mid-30s, was struck while either stopped or riding slowly in the middle of the road, between Hill Road and the Red Frog Bar, just before 2 a.m., said Officer Jason Lyman, a spokesperson from the CHP’s Gold Run office.

He died from his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital, CHP officials said.

The pickup truck driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officials, whom he told that he did not see the biker in the road until the collision. Lyman confirmed that the cyclist was wearing dark clothing and had no reflectors on his bike.

No alcohol or drugs are believed to be involved at this time, according to officials.